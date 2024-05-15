Left Menu

Netanyahu says he hopes Israel can get aid, overcome US disagreements

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:13 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped to receive U.S. military aid and to overcome U.S. President Joe Biden's pause on certain weapons, vowing to fight Hamas without American support amid what he called a disagreement with Washington.

On Tuesday, sources said the U.S. State Department moved a $1 billion weapons aid package for Israel into the congressional review process. Asked in a CNBC interview that aired on Wednesday if he could confirm the $1 billion package movement, Netanyahu declined to say but added that he appreciates U.S. assistance.

