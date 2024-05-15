Biden condemns 'horrific act of violence' after shooting of Slovak PM
President Joe Biden condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday and said the U.S. Embassy was ready to assist the government there, according to a statement released by the White House. "I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Biden said.
"I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Biden said. "We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist."
