Biden condemns 'horrific act of violence' after shooting of Slovak PM

President Joe Biden condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday and said the U.S. Embassy was ready to assist the government there, according to a statement released by the White House. "I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Biden said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:05 IST
Biden condemns 'horrific act of violence' after shooting of Slovak PM
President Joe Biden condemned the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday and said the U.S. Embassy was ready to assist the government there, according to a statement released by the White House.

"I am alarmed to hear reports of an attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico," Biden said. "We condemn this horrific act of violence. Our embassy is in close touch with the government of Slovakia and ready to assist."

 

