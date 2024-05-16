Left Menu

PM Modi to address election rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on May 17: Bawankule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Mumbais Shivaji Park on May 17, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.Bawankule was speaking to reporters after meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has announced his partys support to BJP-led NDAs candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.PM Modi will address a poll rally at Shivaji Park on Friday May 17.

Updated: 16-05-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 00:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on May 17, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has announced his party's support to BJP-led NDA's candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

''PM Modi will address a poll rally at Shivaji Park on Friday (May 17). I invited Raj Thackeray for the rally and he has agreed to attend it,'' said the BJP leader.

''Thackeray's support (to NDA candidates) and his appeal to voters will reflect in the (poll) outcome. We have asked Raj to join us for the poll campaign in the next few days,'' he said.

On Wednesday, the PM addressed two elections in Maharashtra -- in Nashik and Thane districts -- in support of NDA nominees and also held a roadshow in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

