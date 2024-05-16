Left Menu

Sena confident of retaining Nashik Lok Sabha seat with increased margin, claims CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that his party Shiv Sena will retain the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency with a bigger margin this time.Shinde was here to canvass for Sena candidate and incumbent MP Hemant Godse, who had defeated NCPs Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, by a margin of nearly 3 lakh votes in 2019.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:21 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that his party Shiv Sena will retain the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency with a bigger margin this time.

Shinde was here to canvass for Sena candidate and incumbent MP Hemant Godse, who had defeated NCP's Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, by a margin of nearly 3 lakh votes in 2019. Both Shiv Sena and NCP are now partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition after splits in the original parties.

Shinde also took part in a motorcycle rally organised for Godse's campaign. "Our candidate Hemant Godse will win the election with a higher victory margin than last time... Hemant Godse works 24x7. Therefore, our victory is certain. The polls are on May 20. Shantigiri Maharaj (spiritual leader) should bless Hemant Godse and support him," Shinde said. Earlier, Shantigiri Maharaj had indicated that he might enter electoral politics. He had said that his Jai Babaji temple and trust had followers in around 1.80 lakh families, which translated into nearly four lakh voters.

Nashik is among the 13 Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, marking the conclusion of general elections in Maharashtra. Votes will be counted on June 4.

