Vietnam nominates candidates for new president, house speaker
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:36 IST
The communist Party of Vietnam has decided to nominate candidates for the posts of state president and chair of the National Assembly, it said on Thursday.
The assembly, Vietnam's parliament, will vote on the candidates, the party said in a statement, without naming the candidates. The legislature will begin a month-long meeting on Monday.
