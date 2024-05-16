Georgian President Rejects Parliament-Passed Foreign Influence Bill
Georgian President Zourabichvili condemned a "foreign influence" bill as unacceptable, calling it a threat to free speech and EU aspirations. Despite criticism from the US and EU, lawmakers approved the bill. Protesters have rallied against it, and Zourabichvili vowed to veto the bill, though Georgian Dream is likely to override her veto.
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said Thursday a "foreign influence" bill passed by parliament that critics call a threat to free speech is "unacceptable".
In an interview with The Associated Press, Zourabichvili harshly criticised the ruling Georgian Dream party for pushing the bill that also is widely seen as a threat to Georgia's aspirations to join the European Union.
"It's unacceptable because it reflects a turn of the Georgian attitudes towards the civil society, towards the media and towards the recommendations of the European Commission that are not consistent with what is our declared policy of going towards a European integration," she told AP.
Huge crowds of protesters have blocked streets in the capital of Georgia and milled angrily outside the parliament building after lawmakers on Tuesday approved the legislation despite strong criticism from the US and the EU.
Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with the governing party, has vowed to veto the bill, but Georgian Dream has a majority sufficient to override it.
