If Pakistan not wearing bangles, India will make it wear them: Kangana Ranaut

if Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make them wear it. She said India does not want an unstable and weak Congress government headed by a frightened prime minister.The actor-politician said the Congress wants to snatch the reservation for the Dalits, Mahadalits and the tribal people and give it to Muslims.

16-05-2024
Actor Kangana Ranaut Thursday slammed the opposition leaders over their ''pro-Pakistan'' remarks and said if the neighbouring country is not wearing bangles, India will make it wear them.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kullu, the BJP's candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency said, ''We know that Pakistan needs atta (flour) and electricity. But we were not aware that it does not even have bangles.'' Recently, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had said ''Pakistan ne churian nahi pahni hain'' and it possesses atom bomb. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar released a video saying talks with Pakistan are necessary to put an end to terrorism otherwise it would think that India was trying to belittle Pakistan and in such a situation any ''insane'' can use atom bomb.

Reacting to the statement, Kangana said, ''Vo kehte hain, Pakistan ne churian nahi pahni hain... arrey bhai, nahin pehni hai to hum pehna denge (They say Pakistan is not wearing bangles... if Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make them wear it).'' She said India does not want an unstable and weak Congress government headed by a frightened prime minister.

The actor-politician said the Congress wants to snatch the reservation for the Dalits, Mahadalits and the tribal people and give it to Muslims. But the prime minister (Narendra Modi) will never allow it to happen.

She said Modi will neither allow the Constitution to be tinkered with nor give the reservation on the basis of religion.

Urging the people to give every vote to the BJP in order to strengthen the hands of Modi, Kangna said pressing any other button would mean that their vote has gone waste.

