Left Menu

Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.What happened to me was very bad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:54 IST
Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.

Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly ''assaulted'' Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.

''What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too,'' she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are. ''There is a special request to the BJP people not to do politics on this incident,'' she said in the same post. A two-member team of the Delhi Police recorded her statement Thursday at her residence in Central Delhi. According to an officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister''s residence on Monday. The officer said with Maliwal's statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024