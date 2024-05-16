Kejiwal will take action: Priyanka on assault on Maliwal

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that she's sure Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take action on the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. While campaigning in Sareni area to muster support for her brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, when asked her view on the matter, said, ''I always stand with women. No matter which party they belong to. This is a matter of Aam Aadmi Party and it will decide on it.'' She added, ''If any woman is mistreated or tortured, I will stand in support of that woman and speak. She is in some other party, if she speaks then I too will. If this has happened and Kejriwal ji knows about it, then Kejriwal ji will take appropriate action. He will find a solution for this.'' The alleged incident took place at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. The CM's close aide Bibhav Kumar has been accused of allegedly assaulting the former Delhi Commission for Women chief.

