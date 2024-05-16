Rahul Gandhi to hold public meeting in Delhi on May 18

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting at the Ramlila ground in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in northeast Delhi on the same day.

Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav took stock of the arrangements for the meeting in the Wazirpur assembly segment of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee said in a statement. He appealed to Congress workers and leaders to make the public meeting a grand success. Yadav also instructed the leaders and workers in charge of the meeting to make arrangements for seating, water and transport to ensure comfort for the public.

It will be Gandhi's first public campaign meeting for Congress and INDIA bloc candidates in Delhi, the statement said. Jai Prakash Aggarwal is contesting from Chandni Chowk on a Congress ticket against the BJP's Praveen Khandelwal. Yadav said people are eagerly looking forward to listening to Gandhi's address as there is a pronounced wave in favour of the Congress and the INDIA bloc candidates. Under a seat-share arrangement, INDIA bloc constituents the Congress has fielded candidates from three seats while AAP is contesting from four.

Polling for the national capital's seven seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. PIT NIT SZM

