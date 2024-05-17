Former Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal cremated in Jaipur

The last rites of veteran Congress leader and former Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal were performed at Lalkothi cremation ground here on Thursday. Assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani, former minister and Congress leader B D Kalla, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra and various other political leaders attended Beniwal's funeral alongside her family members and relatives.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Beniwal's residence in Malviya Nagar and offered floral tributes.

Meanwhile, PCC chief Dotasra questioned why Beniwal was not cremated with full state honours. ''According to the glorious tradition of the state, on 16 May, 2010, former vice president and former chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was cremated with state honours and land was also allotted for the memorial site by the then Congress government.

''On 9 October, 2012, former governor of Gujarat Pandit Naval Kishore Sharma was also given a final farewell with state honours. In such a situation, the question is why the funeral of Dr. Kamla Beniwal, the former governor of Gujarat and the first woman minister of the state, was not done with state honours today?'' he posted on X.

''The people of Rajasthan are demanding answers. Was Kamla Beniwal insulted because of her ideological dispute with the then chief minister Narendra Modi when she was the governor of Gujarat?'' Dotasra asked in the post.

Beniwal died on Wednesday at a private hospital here at the age of 97.

Apart from Gujarat, she also served as governor of Tripura and Mizoram. A seven-time MLA, Beniwal also remained the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan besides holding other positions in the state government and the Congress party.

