Brutality still exists in Sandeshkhali: BJP Balurghat Candidate Sukanta Majumdar on recent assault attempt

BJP leader and candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, has recently said that TMC goons are still threatening women and brutality still exists in Sandeshkhali. The police team is not taking any action against them and hence the CBI should look into the matter.

17-05-2024
BJP leader and candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and candidate from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, has said that TMC goons are still threatening women and brutality still exists in Sandeshkhali. The police team is not taking any action against them and hence CBI should look into the matter. This condemnation came after the recent attempt by three individuals to abduct and assault a woman in the Sandeshkhali area of the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

In response to the incident, Sukanta Majumdar stated, "This incident highlights the reality of what actually is happening in Sandeshkhali. Brutality against women still exists in Sandeshkhali. The woman was assaulted by those three individuals. They covered her mouth, and if she and her daughter hadn't screamed, the situation could have escalated further; potentially, things could have gone wrong, and it could lead to rape." He alleged that the police are not taking any strict action against the accusers and hence the CBI should look into the matter more actively.

He further added, "A member of the Panchayat Samiti from the TMC has also confirmed that women were assaulted in Sandeshkhali and demanded justice for them. He has already remarked that TMC leaders are running false campaigns, denying the incident." Earlier on Thursday, women of the Battala area near Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas staged a protest against the recent attempt to rape a woman in Sandeshkhali, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

According to reports, three individuals recently attempted to abduct a woman in the Sandeshkhali area and assault her. The protesters raised slogans and demanded to arrest the culprits in the recent incident of an alleged attempt to rape a woman.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district, started hitting the headlines in February this year when villagers, mostly women, came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan (the main accused in the incident). Women accused Shahjahan and his aides of perpetrating atrocities on them along with gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

