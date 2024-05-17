Left Menu

Yadav Demands Apology from Kejriwal over Alleged Assault on Maliwal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said people would never forgive the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for the alleged manhandling of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals official residence.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:19 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said people would never forgive the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the alleged manhandling of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. The Delhi police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal by Bibhav Yadav, the personal assistant to Kejriwal.

According to sources, in her police complaint, Maliwal named Kumar as the ''main person'' who allegedly assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal on Monday. The BJP has hit out at the AAP supremo for maintaining silence over the incident.

Talking to PTI, Yadav said, ''This has happened for the first time in the history of the country that a chief minister was put behind bars, and then a person was manhandled inside his residence. He (Kejriwal) is not doing anything in the matter. It is disappointing as she (Maliwal) is a big leader of the party, and women are treated like goddesses in our country.'' People will never forgive the AAP and its leaders, the chief minister said, adding that Kejriwal should apologise and clarify his position on the issue.

''He (Kejriwal) should have taken cognisance of the entire matter and taken action against the accused person at the party level,'' Yadav said.

Yadav is travelling to Uttar Pradesh, where he will address a public meeting in the Shravasti Lok Sabha seat. Former Rajya Sabha members Raghu Nandan Sharma and Narayan Kesari and party leaders Om Mehta and Ramesh Sharma are accompanying the chief minister to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. ''Our party has decided that people from different districts should visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We will facilitate people's visits to the temple,'' he said.

