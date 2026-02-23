Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

Discussions on Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) in the Vidhan Sabha during the recent three-day Budget session have made it clear that the BJP is ''anti-Himachal'' and against the interest of the people of the state, Revenue Minister Jagat Negi said on Monday. Addressing mediapersons here, Negi said any financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh from the Centre should be welcomed, but the statements of BJP leaders seem to indicate that they are against the state's interests. ''BJP wale to ulti budhi ke log hai, inki neeyat mein khot hai (BJP people have warped thinking. They don't have good intentions),'' he said. The 16th Finance Commission report has recommended the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant to 17 states, which includes Himachal Pradesh. The revenue minister, who returned from Delhi to Shimla after discussing the discontinuation of revenue deficit grant (RDG) to the state with the Congress high command, said Article 275(1) of the Indian Constitution provides for special central assistance to economically weaker states, especially those in Scheduled Areas. Himachal Pradesh should receive the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) until the gap between the state's revenue and expenditure is bridged, he said. All constitutional options from agitation to approaching courts are under consideration to oppose the move, he added. Negi alleged that the previous BJP government in the state handed down loans worth Rs 76,000 crore to the current Congress government. The BJP's ''double engine government'' received Goods and Services Tax compensation, RDG and grants for the Covid pandemic but it kept taking loans and wasting funds, he added.

