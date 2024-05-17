Peru Congress knocks down new attempt to impeach under-fire Boluarte
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:22 IST
Peru's Congress on Friday rejected a fresh motion to remove President Dina Boluarte, who is facing criminal investigations for alleged illicit enrichment and abuse of authority, from office.
The divided Congress had struck down two other motions to expel Boluarte from office in April.
