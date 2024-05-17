Left Menu

Peru Congress knocks down new attempt to impeach under-fire Boluarte

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:22 IST
Peru Congress knocks down new attempt to impeach under-fire Boluarte
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's Congress on Friday rejected a fresh motion to remove President Dina Boluarte, who is facing criminal investigations for alleged illicit enrichment and abuse of authority, from office.

The divided Congress had struck down two other motions to expel Boluarte from office in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024