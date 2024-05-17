"Reflect Before Voting: Badal's Message to Lambi's Citizens"

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to people of the Bathinda parliamentary constituency to analyse which party gave them what and vote only for a party which could do justice to them.

The SAD president was campaigning for his wife and party nominee Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

''You all know that Parkash Singh Badal did his utmost to develop this constituency. You have also witnessed how Harsimrat has worked assiduously and got world-class facilities like AIIMS and a central university to the constituency,'' he said.

He said in direct contrast, both the Congress and AAP had done ''nothing'' for Bathinda.

''Bathinda was ignored completely during the five-year tenure of the previous Congress government. Its situation is now worse under the AAP rule. Farmers are suffering because the AAP government did not compensate them for damage done to the crops in the whitefly attacks and hailstorms,'' he alleged.

''The poor are suffering because all social welfare benefits initiated by Parkash Singh Badal have been curtailed. Some benefits like the 'Shagun' scheme, the SC Scholarship and provision of cycles to girl students have been stopped completely,'' he added.

Urging people to compare how their grievances were resolved at their doorsteps, he said, ''Badal Sahab conducted Sangat Darshan programmes in your villages and distributed grants besides resolving all common problems on the spot.'' He said that the Aam Aadmi Party promised that its government would be run from the villages but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann never visited the village. ''It is high time you taught this anti-Punjab and anti-poor party a befitting lesson by rejecting it completely at the hustings.'' Badal assured Punjabis that the SAD would continue to fight to resolve all pending problems in Punjab and take up all issues concerning the Sikh community.

''We are committed to opposing the Delhi-based parties who have only looted Punjab and seek your help to pave the way for the establishment of the next SAD government by supporting the SAD in the parliamentary elections,'' Badal added.

