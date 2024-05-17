Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses PM Modi of Threatening Democracy at INDIA Rally

Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of pushing India toward dictatorship, alleging Modi's policy was to arrest opponents if unable to defeat them. At an INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the PM feared public dissent due to rising unemployment and inflation. Sharad Pawar reminded attendees of Modi's past support from Bal Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to finish off Indian democracy and was taking the country towards dictatorship.

Speaking at a rally of the opposition's INDIA bloc in Mumbai ahead of the May 20 voting for the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city and elsewhere in Maharashtra, the AAP leader claimed that Modi's policy was ''if you can’t defeat opponents, arrest them.'' Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said at the rally at the BKC ground that there was an undercurrent against the Modi-led government, and that is why the PM is afraid.

Modi was not paying attention to employment generation and controlling of inflation, he claimed.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on this occasion that Maharashtra knows that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray helped Modi in his difficult times, but the prime minister has forgotten that now.

The rally was also addressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, speaking at a rally at Bhiwandi near Mumbai, Kejriwal claimed that if the BJP won the elections, it will send Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

