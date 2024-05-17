Left Menu

Kanhaiya Kumar Attacked in Northeast Delhi!

Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday by some people in the constituency.The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kahnhaiya was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:03 IST
Kanhaiya Kumar Attacked in Northeast Delhi!
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate from Northeast Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink on Friday by some people in the constituency.

The incident happened outside the AAP office in the New Usmanpur area as Kahnhaiya was coming out after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma. According to a complaint by Sharma, ''Some persons came and put garland around Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Sh. Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him. When Smt. Chhaya Sharma tried to intervene, they misbehaved and threatened her.'' Kanhaiya in a statement said the attack was ordered by rival contender from the constituency Manoj Tiwari. He said Tiwari, the sitting MP, is frustrated with his rising popularity and that is why he sent ''goons'' to attack him. He said the public will give its answer to the violence with the vote on May 25.

Polling in the national capital will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024