Country will become "bankrupt" if Congress' "Maoist" manifesto is implemented: PM Modi

Coming down heavily against the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if the "Maoist manifesto" is implemented, the country will become bankrupt. He also slammed the Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena for "betraying" the sacrifice of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sainiks.

Addressing a public meeting in Mumbai, PM Modi said, "On one hand, Modi has a report card of 10 years and a roadmap for the next 25 years. On the other hand, you have INDI Alliance: Where there are as many parties that many promises, as many PM candidates as many parties." "If the Maoist manifesto of the Congress party is implemented, the country will become bankrupt," he added.

He further attacked the Congress party over the idea of an 'inheritance tax' which was mentioned by Sam Pitroda, a long associate of Gandhi family. "They have an eye on the gold of our temples and the 'mangalsutra' of women. They came up with the idea of a 50 per cent Inheritance Tax. You will not be able to pass on your properties to your children. They (Congress) will distribute the property to their vote bank, who do "vote jihad"," PM Modi added.

Attacking Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Prime Minister Modi said that he went with the party that abused Ram Mandir and whose leaders were partying after the Mumbai attacks. "The fake Shiv Sena has betrayed the sacrifices of Bala Saheb and Shiv Sainiks. For power... he went along with those who abused the Ram Mandir. For power... he went away with the people who were partying after the Mumbai attacks. The Congress which abuses Veer Savarkar day and night, today he has gone and sat in his lap," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added, "I challenge them to make Rahul Gandhi say that he will not abuse Veer Savarkar...they can't because as soon as the elections are over, he (Rahul Gandhi) will again start abusing Veer Savarkar." Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. 13 constituencies including the six seats in Mumbai are among the ones that will vote on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

