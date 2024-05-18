"This is Modi's era...Hum ghar mein ghus kar marte hain": PM Modi in Haryana

Calling the leaders of the Congress party and INDIA bloc as "spokespersons" of Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition saying this is "Modi's era" and "Hum ghar mein ghus kar marte hain". Targeting leaders of INDIA bloc for cautioning India to be "scared" of Pakistan, PM Modi reminded the opposition that ceasefire violations have been reduced at the border during his 10-year regime.

Referring to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's remark that 'Pakistan has atom bombs', PM Modi at a public gathering in Haryana's Sonipat, said, "Congress has been out of power for 10 years, so it is completely frustrated. They are remembering the old days when the royal family used to run the government through remote control. All the schemes used to be in the name of one family. In the name of schemes, the country's money went into the coffers of corrupt people, scams worth lakhs and crores of rupees took place." He attacked the Congress party and INDIA bloc accusing them of being "spokespersons" of Pakistan and said that the Opposition wants India to be "scared" of Pakistan.

"During Congress rule, firings happened on borders regularly, there was continuous news of ceasefire violations...Modi didn't do anything, it's all the power of your vote. All I did was gave full freedom to our soldiers. I said there is no need to keep a count of the bullets, and the result is in front of all of you," PM Modi said. He added, "But, Modi's decisions are breaking the heart of the Congress and INDI alliance. They cannot see this condition of Pakistan, so now Congress people are threatening India by being Pakistan's spokesperson. They are saying Pakistan has a nuclear bomb...This is Modi's era -- 'Hum ghar mein ghus kar marte hain'."

Taking his attack further, he accused the Congress party of doing "appeasement politics" and said their manifesto resembles that of the Muslim League. "All of Congress' tactics is just around appeasement politics. Their election manifesto resembles that of Muslim League. They want to do an x-ray of people, they will evaluate how much money, jewellery and property people have, and if they find it to be more, they will distribute it among the 'vote jihad'," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also slammed the Congress party over the abrogation of Article 370. He alleged that Congress wants to bring back Article 370, while strongly affirming that it will never be allowed to happen. "A leader of INDI alliance told the media- five years five Prime Ministers. You tell me will the country benefit from this? Will you throw this country into instability? This is a chance to run the government and not to eat sweets," PM Modi said.

"Congress is no longer hiding its anti-national agenda. They are openly saying that they will destroy whatever Modi has done...We have dumped the wall of 370 into 'Kabristaan'...Their leaders are saying that they will bring back Article 370 in Kashmir, which means terrorism will again be given a free hand and there will be bloodshed in Kashmir again...Now only our tricolour will fly in Kashmir. I want to give it in writing, this is Modi, give up the dream of bringing back Article 370. If you try, you will have to suffer the consequences," he added. Voting for all 10 seats in Haryana will occur in a single phase of the sixth phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

In 2019, BJP swept the state by winning all 2019 seats. (ANI)

