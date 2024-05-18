Museum in Rajasthan Assembly building opens for public

Common people will now be able to visit the Museum of Political Narrative in Rajasthan Assembly building as the 'Vidhan Sabha Jandarshan' programme was inaugurated on Saturday. While inaugurating the programme on International Museum Day, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said museums are a bridge to connect people with cultural and historical heritage. It is also a repository of unique collections of history, art, science, culture and politics, he said.

According to an official statement, now common people will also be able to visit the Museum of Political Narrative in the Assembly building. The visitors can enter the Assembly premises free of cost by showing Aadhar card from gate number seven, it said, adding that the museum will be open on all days except Saturday.

The museum in different galleries covers the entire political journey and history of the state -- from the integration of Rajasthan to the present. In addition to showing the past and present political, social and economic history of Rajasthan, the major events of the past 70 years have also been shown in the museum.

Devnani called upon the people to visit the museum and become participants in the political development journey of the country and the state. He said that one should actively participate in the development of the nation by knowing the past, understanding the present and giving a new direction to the future.

He said the museum, built with the incorporation of modern technology, is a constant source of inspiration for the new generation to know the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and the journey from an ordinary citizen to becoming a representative of the people.

On the first day of the programme, students of political science from Maharani College visited the museum.

The museum, which shows the contributions of Rajasthan's leaders and political heroes, not only serves as a political archive but also connects people with the polity and legislation of Rajasthan.

Inaugurated in July 2022, the museum also houses the life-size silicone statues of all the former chief ministers of Rajasthan and Assembly Speakers.

Major public movements and political journeys of the state have been depicted through animation, advanced graphics, as well as through 2D and 3D presentations.

