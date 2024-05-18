Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM's personal aide Bibhav Kumar to be produced in court

Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested today by Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal will be produced in court shortly. The police is likely to seek his custody in the case.

Delhi Police is also investigating the reason for Bibhav to reach the crime scene (CM house), that too a day after the victim recreated the crime scene. Before his production in the court, Bibhav Kumar was taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital for medical examination by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Tis Hazari Court of Delhi on Saturday disposed of the anticipatory bail application of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar as "infructuous" after his arrest. After hearing the arguments while the court was dictating the order, it was informed that Bibhav has already been arrested by the police.

Terming the whole Swati Maliwal assault case as "fake", Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested because the Bharatiya Janata Party and Delhi Police are aware that the case is "weak". She further said that when the Delhi court was about to dictate its order for Bibhav Kumar's bail plea, he was arrested and his petition was termed 'infructuous'.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Atishi said, "Today, police took CM Arvind Kerjiwal's PA Bibhav Kumar for questioning in the fake case filed by Swati Maliwal. Right from the morning, the news started running that Arvind Kejriwal's PA has been arrested...all this has completely exposed BJP's conspiracy, that they intend to disturb the party and its campaign and arrest Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar." Bibhav Kumar has been detained by the Delhi Police. The former aide of the AAP supremo, meanwhile, emailed Delhi Police stating that he was ready to cooperate in the ongoing probe into Maliwal's assault claim while adding that they should also take cognisance of his complaint.

Bibhav, on Friday, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.In his complaint, Kejriwal's former PA charged Maliwal with unauthorised entry, verbal abuse, and threats while also claiming the BJP's involvement in the matter. Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area." (ANI)

