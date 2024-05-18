Left Menu

EC censures TMC's Humayun Kabir for threatening rivals, voters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 21:24 IST
EC censures TMC's Humayun Kabir for threatening rivals, voters
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Saturday censured TMC leader Humayun Kabir for allegedly threatening voters and rival party workers through statements based on religious lines.

Responding to a show-cause notice issued to him on the matter, Kabir had defended himself and said his remarks were deliberately taken in isolation to make it seem as a threat and a violation of the model code of conduct.

While delivering a speech in the Kazipara area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had threatened the voters and the workers of rival parties and the Election Commission believed that his remarks sought to create religious divide.

According to the English transcript provided by the Election Commission, Kabir had said, ''If you think that 30 per cent people reside in Murshidabad and you constitute the 70 per cent … if you think as you constitute the major chunk of the population in Kamnagar, so you are entitled to demolish the mosque in Kajipara and the Muslim brethren in the rest of the area will sit idle, you are mistaken. I am warning the BJP that it wont happen ever.'' The poll panel reminded the TMC legislator of the poll code provision, which states that no party or candidate will indulge in any activity that may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

The poll authority said it is convinced that he made the statement and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

Dubbing his remarks as misconduct, the commission ''strongly condemned'' and censured him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police on alert after caller warns of bomb blast at McDonald's in Dadar

Mumbai Police on alert after caller warns of bomb blast at McDonald's in Dad...

 India
2
Bank of Maharashtra tops among PSU banks in business growth in FY24

Bank of Maharashtra tops among PSU banks in business growth in FY24

 India
3
India among world's high-growing mkts; enterprise needs, innovation great fit for us: Red Hat CEO

India among world's high-growing mkts; enterprise needs, innovation great fi...

 United States
4
More than 80 women survivors of cancer walk the ramp in Gujarat's Rajkot

More than 80 women survivors of cancer walk the ramp in Gujarat's Rajkot

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024