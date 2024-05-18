Left Menu

Top 5 BJP leaders hold roadshows in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:47 IST
In a demonstration of collective leadership in Odisha, the opposition BJP on Saturday held roadshows in coastal Balasore and Kendrapara Lok Sabha seats, attended by the state's top five leaders.

The BJP's Odisha president Manmohan Samal, party's national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flew to Balasore from Bhubaneswar and joined Balasore MP and party candidate Pratap Sarangi.

The leaders held roadshows in Balasore and Kendrapara to show unity among them.

They showed people they were fighting the elections to oust the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha.

The five leaders came down heavily on the BJD government and accused it of pushing the state's development 50 years back.

After the roadshows, the senior BJP leaders held discussions and chalked out strategies with party leaders, candidates and workers on how to win both the Balasore and Kendrapara Lok Sabha seats, besides winning in all the assembly seats under their jurisdictions.

''We hope that the party will perform very well in the ongoing elections. The roadshow was held to encourage our workers and leaders before the June 1 polls to be held in Balasore and Kendrapara," said Samal.

