Speaking to ANI earlier, Acharya Krishnam dropped a bombshell, claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had planned to overturn the landmark judgement, settling the decades-old title dispute and paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:02 IST
"Those who think they can run bulldozer over Ram Mandir, they will have to go...": Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the Congress leaders for "wanting to bulldoze Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that for this they will have "to go over the Ram devotees first." Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday, Thakur said, "Why do these Congress leaders want to bulldoze Ram Mandir? Why do these Congress people call Lord Ram imaginary? Why do they insult the Hindu religion? I want to tell them that the Mughals and the British have come and gone but Sanatana was there, is there, and will always be there. How many generations of ours have come and gone in 500 years but we did not force anything? We fought the case in court for years and Congress fielded its lawyers to defeat Ram Lalla but Ram Lalla won and the temple was also built."

"In these five years, along with Ram Temple in Ayodhya Dham, Somnath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath Dham, and Mahakal Lok Dham were also built. Those who think that if they can run a bulldozer over the Ram temple, they will have to go over the Ram devotees first," Thakur added. Earlier, in a rally on May 17, addressing a mega public meeting at Barabanki in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "If the Congress, SP, and their INDIA partners come to power, our Ram Lalla would have to return to the tent again as they would run a bulldozer over the Ram Mandir. They should take lessons from Yogi-ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) on where to run bulldozers and where not to."

Speaking to ANI earlier, Acharya Krishnam dropped a bombshell, claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had planned to overturn the landmark judgement, settling the decades-old title dispute and paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

