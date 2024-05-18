"Did not attend Pran Pratishtha as they were afraid of their vote bank," Amit Shah slams Samajwadi Party

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, Union Home Amit Shah claimed that they did not attend the Pran Pratishtha as they were afraid of their "vote bank." "Their vote bank is not you (the public), their vote bank are those intruders... They have left no stone unturned for their vote bank politics," he said.

Amit Shah on Saturday addressed a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Banda. While urging the people to vote for the party candidate RK Singh Patel, Shah also emphasised the various works done by RK Singh Patel for the people of the region. "He (RK Singh Patel) has done the work of developing Ranipur Sanctuary Tiger Reserve (located in Chitrakoot district)... 1,20,000 people got home, 2,45,000 mothers got gas cylinders, 2,70,000 households got drinking water, more than 3,00,000 toilets were constructed, and 2,50,000 farmers received Rs 6000 annually. He has done so much work for Banda-Chitrakoot," Shah said.

Shah added further, "If you make RK Singh MP, then BJP will make him a big man." Shah also took a jibe at SP's rule and said that the state under their regime witnessed violence and kidnapping by the mafias and goons. "In 2017, you choose BJP and made Yogi Adityanath as your Chief Minister, and Yogi worked against the goons. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Bundelkhand expressway, and the work to join Ken-Betwa is going on..."

He added further, "And I promise you that if you make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time, there will be no single agricultural land in Bundelkhand that will be devoid of the waters of Ken-Betwa. With Rs 35,000 crores, PM started the work of ken-Betwa..." Amit Shah also targeted Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav over the Covid-19 vaccines. "That time, Rahul Baba and Akhilesh Yadav used to say that this was Modi Tika. Don't take it, otherwise, you will fall ill. When they saw that everyone had taken the vaccine, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, in the darkness of night, also took the vaccine. They should feel ashamed that, at a time when the country was fighting against coronavirus, these people were doing politics. I have come here today to tell you that these people cannot save the country."He said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir belongs to India and BJP will get it.

"Pakistan Occupied Kashmir belongs to India and we will get it...Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar says that Pakistan has an atom bomb so don't ask for PoK. But we are from BJP and we are not scared," he added. Meanwhile, Amit Shah also took to his official X handle and posted, "Bundelkhand, which was a victim of extreme neglect in the previous governments, has seen development for the first time under the Modi government. This huge crowd at the public meeting in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh is a testimony to the fact that Modi ji is coming back again."

Uttar Pradesh's Banda will go into polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. (ANI)

