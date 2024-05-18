LS polls: Campaigning ends for phase five; 49 seats to witness voting on May 20

The campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday, as 49 constituencies across eight States and Union Territories will vote on May 20. The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will be going to polls in the fifth phase, along with two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh.

The last date of filing nomination for this phase was May 3. In this phase, Prime Minister continued attacking opposition parties on the reservation issue, saying that INDIA bloc will snatch away rights of reservation rights of ST, SC and OBC community. He also said that the Opposition will impose 'inheritance tax' and take away more than half of people's property.

During his address at UP's Pratapgrah, PM Modi stepped up the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that after the announcement of Lok Sabha results on June 4, opposition's INDIA bloc will get scattered "Khatakhat, Khatakhat, Khatakhat". This was a dig at Congress' Rahul Gandhi's earlier remarks that money will be credited to the bank accounts of women "Khatakat Khatakat..." after the formation of the INDIA bloc government.

He also came down heavily against the Congress party's manifesto, Prime Minister Modi said that if the "Maoist manifesto" is implemented, the country will become bankrupt. "On one hand, Modi has a report card of 10 years and a roadmap for the next 25 years. On the other hand, you have INDI Alliance: Where there are as many parties that many promises, as many PM candidates as many parties," he said at a public meeting in Mumbai.

"If the Maoist manifesto of the Congress party is implemented, the country will become bankrupt," he added. The Opposition attacked the government, highlighting issues of inflation, unemployment and alleging that BJP, if returns to power, will end Constitution.

In Raebareli, one of the key seat going to polls in fifth phase, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi urged the people of Raebareli to accept his son Rahul Gandhi just like the way they accepted her while assuring that "he won't disappoint them". "Everything I have is yours...I am handing over my son to you. You have to accept him and keep him, just like you accepted me. Rahul will not disappoint you," she said.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, during his address in Bandipora said that the Muslim community is being targeted in the nation and further questioned that do "Muslims have no right to participate in development" of the nation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a third term from Lucknow, hit back at the opposition for accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of destroying democracy and reminded the Congress of the Emergency of 1975, when fundamental rights of citizens were suspended.

Another notable issue ahead of this phase was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting interim bail in the Delhi liquor policy case. He was given interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1. Coming out of jail after 50 days, he attacked the BJP over his arrest, claiming that his "fault" was making schools and giving free electricity.

Apart from Delhi, the AAP national convenor also held public meetings in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. From Rahul Gandhi to Smriti Irani, from Karan Bhushan Singh to Chirag Paswan; many big names will have their fate at stake during the fifth phase of general elections. Other big names like Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya will also be looking for electoral success.

The general elections are being held across seven phases. The first four phases were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13, while the subsequent phases are scheduled on May 20, May 27 and June 1. The counting of votes will happen on June 4. While the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term in power, while the Opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to form its government at the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)