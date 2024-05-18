BJP's Madhavi Latha slams AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over corruption and Swati Maliwal controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha addressed a public rally here in support of the party's New Delhi Lok Sabha nominee Bansuri Swaraj and took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal over corruption and the recent controversy involving the assault on Swati Maliwal. Taking a jibe at AAP, she said, "Tell me, the party's name is Aam Aadmi Party but they are eating the money of common people."

Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, she added, "Where have you left your principles?... When your stomach gets filled, you forget the common people. Is politics this easy? When ED raids his place, then also, he blames the BJP for this. This shows that he doesn't want people to know from where he gets the money." The Hyderabad BJP candidate also targeted the Delhi CM over the recent controversy involving the assault on Swati Maliwal and said, "The politics have made you so bad that you will call a woman at your place and will assault her? You have stooped to such low level? I want to ask him, if the same thing happened with your child, will you stay silent?...

Won't you ask any questions? Keep aside the politics? Won't you ask what happened Swati, what was the issue?" Latha further claimed that Swati Maliwal has been an MP in Rajyasabha and Kejriwal wants to give that MP ticket to the lawyer who is contesting his case... Tell me, how will a common man get justice?... I would say that the AAP should name themselves as 'Khudgarz Party', because you eat money for yourself... you beat a woman for yourself."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Latha said, "The country needs women's power and there is only one person who understands this need-- PM Narendra Modi." She added, "During the time of vote, they form an alliance... Is it some kind of brokerage? They don't think about the people... Nobody has the courage to do the amount of work that is done by PM Modi in the past 10 years."

Notably, voting in Delhi for all seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 25. (ANI)

