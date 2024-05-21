Left Menu

India Mourns the Loss of Iranian Leaders in Tragic Helicopter Crash

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Iranian embassy in Delhi to convey India's deepest condolences on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash. A one-day state mourning is observed as a mark of respect for Raisi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:15 IST
AI generated representative image.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday visited the Iranian embassy in Delhi and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

Jaishankar said India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very ''difficult time''.

''Visited the Embassy of Iran in Delhi today to convey our deepest condolences on the tragic passing away of President Ebrahim Raisi and my colleague, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,'' Jaishankar said on X.

''They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship,'' he said.

The external affairs minister further added: ''Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time.'' Sixty-three-year-old Raisi and his entourage were heading to the northwestern city of Tabriz on Sunday after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border when their helicopter crashed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

