Modi Accuses Opposition of Negligence and Vote Bank Politics in Prayagraj Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party ''anti-development'', and said both parties have competed in the appeasement of their vote bank.

''What used to happen (at Kumbh) during the time of SP-Congress? There used to be stampedes in the crowd, people had to die, there was anarchy everywhere ... Because they were more concerned about their vote bank than the Kumbh,'' he said.

''They (SP and Congress) were afraid if were seen doing something extra for Kumbh, their vote bank might feel bad. A competition of appeasement used to take place between the SP and Congress,'' Modi said, addressing a rally in the region known for the Kumbh Mela and the 'Triveni Sangam'.

''This election of 2024 will decide the direction in which the Triveni of India's future will flow,'' the prime minister added.

Modi alleged that the INDIA bloc members are diametrically opposed to good governance and ''our faith''.

''These people who boycotted the Ram temple and called the 'Sanatan' (dharma) dengue and malaria, would they allow next year's Kumbh to be organised properly,'' he asked.

He said after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shringverpur of Nishadraj will be developed as a prominent pilgrim spot.

''Will the SP-Congress people ever do this work? The 'shehzade' of SP and Congress cannot see anything beyond their families. The Congress wants to give the entire credit for (India's) freedom to one family,'' Modi said.

The prime minister alleged that the members of the opposition INDIA bloc cannot ''digest the praise'' the country is getting abroad.

''Today, when India is moving ahead, every 'deshpremi' is pleased. People of SP-Congress and INDI alliance cannot digest the 'gauravgaan' of India. The Congress 'shahzada' goes abroad to abuse India,'' Modi said.

He claimed that the agenda of the INDIA bloc is to bring back Article 370, scrap CAA and repeal the laws brought against corruption.

''The people of Prayagraj will never forgive those who insult Lord Shri Ram. I salute this holy land of Triveni,'' Modi added.

The prime minister claimed that during the previous SP government in Uttar Pradesh, the mafia used to occupy the lands of the poor.

Now, the BJP government demolishes their illegal palaces and builds houses for the poor, he said.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the previous SP government used to give jobs on the basis of caste and in exchange for bribes.

Modi was addressing the rally in Prayagraj to seek votes for BJP candidates Neeraj Tripathi from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat and Praveen Patel from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

Polling in the Allahabad and Phulpur seats will take place in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)