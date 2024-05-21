"Will enter active politics on my work, not due to Gandhi family's name": Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, a businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that his intention to enter active politics is based on his achievements rather than his association with the Gandhi family. Vadra told ANI, "If not this time, then next time. If the party wants, I will contest the next elections."

He emphasized his commitment to social service, noting that his involvement is driven by a genuine desire to help, not as a means to ease his political entry. "Entry into politics is easy for me, but I will enter politics on my work, not because of belonging to the Gandhi family," he asserted.

Robert Vadra acknowledged a groundswell of public support urging him to become an MP. "There is a call from the people; they want to make us MPs. I am upset that I am not fighting this time, but I will definitely fight next time," he said.

He also pointed out that while he has not leveraged the Gandhi family name, the BJP has often used his name in political discourse. He revealed that there have been calls from various parties across the country inviting him to join politics, with voices from different regions urging his active participation.

"I will prepare my own field to contest elections," he added, hinting at potential constituencies. Vadra mentioned his connection to Delhi NCR, Haryana, Moradabad, and Madhya Pradesh as areas of interest for his political candidacy.

He also accused the central government of using investigative agencies against him, particularly during election periods. "The BJP always drags my name into controversies. They send the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax officials before elections. I was called by the ED 15 times and was raided during the Rajasthan elections. But these actions have only made me stronger," he stated.

Expressing concerns over security, Vadra highlighted the inadequate protection for his wife, Priyanka Gandhi. "During COVID, the SPG security of the Gandhi family was removed within a day without any assessment. There is a threat perception. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi met with fatal incidents. Indira ji was hit by 33 bullets. The Gandhi family has sacrificed their lives for the country," he mentioned.

Responding to Amit Shah's remark that Congress would be nearly invisible after the elections, Vadra countered, "I am smiling. People want change. They break governments. Farmers are being crushed. Media is in the hands of a few industrialists, but social media today ensures you cannot hide anything. People want change in India. The election results of the alliance will be very good." On the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Vadra expressed confidence, stating, "All seven seats in Delhi will go to our alliance." (ANI)

