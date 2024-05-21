Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Police of Unwarranted Raid at Election Office
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced plans to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing West Bengal Police of conducting an unapproved raid on his election office in Kolaghat. Adhikari criticized the raid as lacking proper documentation, while the ruling TMC argued that no one is above the law.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the West Bengal Police of raiding his election office in Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur without any "valid reason".
The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly later went to Kolaghat Police Station and enquired about the reason behind the raid "without any proper documents".
"The police neither took the permission of the EC nor the high court before raiding my election office. This must immediately stop. I will lodge a complaint with the poll panel," he said.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, while reacting to his claims, wondered whether ''Adhikari is above the law".
''If the police raided his office or residence, there must be some valid reason behind it,'' TMC MP Santanu Sen said.
