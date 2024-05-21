Top Political Waves: Accusations, Voter Turnout, and Economic Growth

Following are the top stories at 9.40 pm: NATION: ELN126 ELECTIONS-UP-2NDLD MODI **** SP, Cong 'anti-development', more concerned about vote bank than Kumbh: Modi in Prayagraj Prayagraj (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the opposition Congress and the Samajwadi Party ''anti-development'', and said both parties have competed in the appeasement of their vote bank. **** ELX6 ELECTIONS-RAMESH-LD INTERVIEW **** It'll be '2004 moment' on June 4; 'hugely impressive' turnaround in UP: Jairam Ramesh New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said a ''2004 moment'' will be witnessed on June 4 with the INDIA bloc getting a clear mandate in the Lok Sabha polls, and asserted that a primary factor in the alliance's ''strong performance'' would be a ''hugely impressive'' turnaround in Uttar Pradesh. By Asim Kamal **** ELN120 ELECTIONS-JH-LD KEJRIWAL **** PM Modi 'anti-tribal', plotted to finish AAP, JMM: Kejriwal Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), May 21 (PTI) Labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ''anti-tribal'' who put the ''tallest tribal leader of the country'' behind bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused him of plotting to topple elected governments of AAP and JMM. **** DEL49 VP-LD RAISI **** Vice Prez Dhankhar to visit Iran to pay condolence on demise of Raisi: MEA New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to Iran on Wednesday to attend an official ceremony to pay condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs said. **** ELN125 ELECTIONS-JK-VOTER-TURNOUT **** Record turnout in Baramulla LS poll: JeI played clandestine role in mobilising voters, say officials Baramulla: The record voter turnout in north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency post abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 can be attributed to various factors including the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami group's announcement to take the electoral plunge if the ban on it was lifted by the government, highly placed officials have said. By Sumir Kaul **** DEL44 CBI-\RNURSING -FIR **** MP nursing college scam: CBI teams took bribes of Rs 2-10 lakh from each institute New Delhi: The CBI probe into the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh has revealed that its officers were allegedly collecting Rs 2-10 lakh from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection, the central probe agency has said. **** DEL46 OD-PANDIAN-RATNA BHANDAR **** Let PM find keys to Ratna Bhandar if he has 'some knowledge': Naveen aide Pandian Puri (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi should find the missing keys to the Ratna Bhandar, the Jagannath Temple's treasure warehouse storing the jewellery of deities, if he has ''some knowledge'' on the matter, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's confidant V K Pandian has said. **** DEL39 DL-LG-LD MALIWAL **** Maliwal assault case: Such incidents tarnish India's image worldwide, says Delhi LG New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ''deafening silence'' on the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP ''speaks volumes of his stance on safety of women'' and stressed that CM should have not been ''evasive'' and ''dodgy'' on the incident. **** ELN124 BH-ELECTIONS-2NDLD VIOLENCE **** One killed, two injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran Saran (Bihar): One person was killed and two others were injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday morning, police said. **** BOM25 MH-ACCIDENT-JUVENILE-FATHER-LD ARREST **** Father of minor boy involved in Pune car crash arrested; to be produced in court on Wednesday Pune: The father of a 17-year-old boy, whose speeding luxury car killed two software engineers in Pune, was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening, hours after he was detained from central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar town, police said. **** ELN121 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM-UP **** 'What is double anyay govt doing': Cong slams BJP over paper leaks in UP New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the examination paper leaks issue in Uttar Pradesh, asking what is the ''double anyay government'' doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that youths never face such injustice again. **** ELN114 ELECTIONS-WB-MITHUN-ROADSHOW **** Stone-pelting, clash during Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow in Midnapore Midnapore (WB): Stones were hurled by some persons during a roadshow of actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in Midnapore town on Tuesday, following which a clash broke out, police said. **** ELN112 ELECTIONS-CONG-PATRA **** Sambit Patra's 'Jagannath' remark: Cong slams BJP, asks PM to apologise New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the party's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra's 'Lord Jagannath' remark and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology over the issue. **** ELN108 ELECTIONS-OD-SHAH-BJD **** Odisha lost 25 years of development under 25-year BJD rule: Shah Nayagarh (Odisha): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Odisha lost 25 years of development under the 25-year BJD rule in the state, during which various sectors like healthcare, education and infrastructure got ''derailed''. **** DEL50 DL-AAP-SISODIA **** Respectfully disagree with Delhi HC decision dismissing Sisodia's bail pleas: AAP New Delhi: After the rejection of the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in the excise case, the AAP on Tuesday said the party ''respectfully disagrees'' with the Delhi High Court's decision and will approach the Supreme Court to seek ''justice'' for the former Delhi deputy chief minister. **** DEL51 NIA-RAMESHWARAM CAFE-2NDLD RAIDS **** Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru: NIA raids 11 locations in four states New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out multi-state raids as part of its efforts to uncover the entire conspiracy behind the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast and to identify other conspirators involved in ''handling the accused from abroad''. **** BUSINESS: DEL42 BIZ-RBI-LD ECONOMY **** India likely to grow by 7.5 pc in Q1, says article in RBI Bulletin Mumbai: India is likely to grow by 7.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, driven by rising aggregate demand and non-food spending in the rural economy, according to an article in the RBI's May Bulletin released on Tuesday. **** LEGAL: LGD26 HC-EXCISE-LD SISODIA **** Excise scam: Delhi HC dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in money laundering, corruption cases New Delhi: In a major setback to former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his bail pleas in cases lodged by the ED and CBI in connection with the alleged liquor scam, saying the matter involved grave misuse of power and breach of public interest by him. **** LGD12 DL-COURT-LD WRESTLERS **** Brij Bhushan Singh pleads not guilty to charges of sexual harassment New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and six-time Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers. ****

