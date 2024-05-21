BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Expressing confidence that the BJP will all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said people are very keen to vote in favour of PM Narendra Modi. He said that the BJP will also win the byelection in the Karnal assembly seat, from where Saini himself is contesting. Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar has vacated the seat for him while Khattar is contesting from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency this time.

"In the state in every region, people are following the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have realised there is a corrupt INDIA bloc and only PM Modi has the ability to lead the country towards 'Viksit Bharat' as PM Modi addresses the plight of the poor, farmers, women and the youth. People are very keen to vote in favour of PM Narendra Modi. We are confident that we will win 10 out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and one Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal," Saini said. He further hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the promise of Rs 1 lakh to a woman of every poor family and said the Congress cannot ask for votes based on performance so "they have started telling lies."

"Rahul Gandhi does not know that the country's budget is 46 lakh crores and the budget of the money they are talking about is 50 lakh crores. They are making false promises. This is called vote Jihad. Congress is a sinking ship. People no longer have faith in Congress. People no longer trust them. They cannot ask for votes based on performance so they have started telling lies." Saini also set aside Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Devender Babli's support to Congress and said that the Congress is a sinking ship so people should think before supporting it.

The Congress has fielded Divyanshu Buddhiraja against Khattar and Tarlochan Singh against Saini. Karnal Lok Sabha constituency comprises nine assembly segments. These include six represented by the BJP, including Indri, Karnal, Gharaunda, Panipat Rural and Panipat City, and one by an independent. The remaining three assembly segments of Assandh, Israna, and Samalkha are represented by Congress.

The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. (ANI)

