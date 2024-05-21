"Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha?": Amit Shah takes dig at BJD's VK Pandian

Kendujhar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI):Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a veiled jibe at 5T chairman VK Pandian, who hails from Tamil Nadu and asked people whether they would like a person from Tamil to rule Odisha "...This assembly election is an election of Odisha's pride. Can a Tamil rule Odisha? Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha? I assure you, if you form a BJP government, a young Chief Minister from Odisha, a Chief Minister who speaks Odia, will rule here," Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally at Odisha'a Kendujhar.

Lashing out at CM Naveen Patnaik, he said, "Naveen Babu left Odisha behind in 25 years. 25 lakh people of Odisha still do not have a house, 26 lakh people still do not have drinking water in their homes...If you form a BJP government, the BJP government will provide a house and drinking water to every person in 2 years." He also accused Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government of being indulged in corruption and also stated that corrupt people will face stern action.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raked up the issue of the keys of Lord Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar that went missing six years ago. Raising the issue of Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath temple, Shah said that if voted to power, then action in this connection will also be taken.

Amit Shah also attacked the state government on the issue of migration and promised jobs if voted to power. Shah said, "If voted to power, the BJP government will create 1.50 lakh jobs."

Shah further accused Congress of delay in the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. "PoK belongs to us and will are going to take it back." He promised, "BJP if voted to power will make Odisha the number one state in the country."

Notably, the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases--from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats. BJP won 23 seats and Congress got nine seats. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress bringing up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

