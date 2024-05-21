Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Declares 'End of Politics' for Badal Family

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday attacked the Badal family, alleging that these Lok Sabha elections are going to be the ''end of politics'' of the Badals.

He took a swipe at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal by reciting 'Kikkli' (a satirical poem) to ridicule the Badal family.

''Kikkli kaleer di, buri halat Sukhbir di,'' sung Mann during his address.

The chief minister said this election is going to be the ''end of the politics'' of the Badal family.

''The people of Punjab now want to be completely free from the Badal family,'' he said in his speech.

Referring to Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the SAD candidate from the Bathinda seat, Mann said only one member of the Badal family is left who has not tasted defeat yet.

''It is the turn of Harsimrat Badal to face the reality,'' said Mann as he asked people to vote for the AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Mann said Khuddian is an honest, wise and sincere leader.

''The people of Lambi elected him in the 2022 assembly elections over a five-time chief minister (Parkash Singh Badal). Khuddian did not let people down.

''He is our agriculture minister. He is a dedicated, hardworking and honest politician. He will be your true representative in Parliament and he will be the voice of the people of Bathinda,'' said Mann.

The chief minister first held a rally in Bathinda, which is considered as the stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a three-time MP from Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

Later, Mann took out a road show in Fazilka in support of party candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

He said after seeing the enthusiasm and excitement of people here in support of his party, it is clear that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will register victory from Ferozepur.

Mann also hit out at the BJP, accusing it of seeking votes in the name of caste and religion.

He said, however, he was asking the people to vote on the basis of work carried out by his government in two years.

''My work is speaking for itself. In the last two years, I gave free electricity to the people. Bought a private thermal power plant. Gave government jobs to 43,000 youth.

''We have set up 'aam aadmi clinics' for the treatment of the people and are building 'Schools of Eminence' for better education of the children of common people. In the coming days, I will also fulfil the guarantee of Rs 1,000 per month to the women of Punjab,'' he said.

