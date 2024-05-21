Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Issues Showcause Notices to BJD MLAs Over Defection

The Odisha assembly has issued showcause notices to four BJD MLAs, seeking explanations for their defection to the BJP. The MLAs, who resigned after being denied election tickets, have until May 27 to respond. Previously, two other BJD MLAs were disqualified for similar reasons.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:18 IST
The Odisha assembly on Tuesday issued showcause notices to four MLAs of the ruling BJD, seeking explanation as to why they should not be disqualified on grounds of defection.

Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satapathy issued notices to Nimapada MLA Samir Ranjan Dash, Hindol legislator Simarani Nayak, Athamallik MLA Ramesh Sai and Soro legislator Parshuram Dhada.

All the sitting MLAs have been asked to reply by May 27.

The four legislators had resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after the party denied tickets to them in the ensuing elections and joined opposition BJP.

Earlier, the Odisha assembly had disqualified two BJD MLAs – Arabinda Dhali (Jayadev) and Premananda Nayak (Telkoi) – after they quit the party.

