Left Menu

Empowering Women in New India: PM Modi's Decade of Change

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing women's welfare over the past decade during the Nari Shakti Samvaad in Varanasi. Initiatives like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' have garnered widespread appreciation. Adityanath emphasized India's transformation under Modi's leadership, citing improved safety and representation for women.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:38 IST
Empowering Women in New India: PM Modi's Decade of Change
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritized women's welfare in his government's agenda in the past 10 years and claimed that before 2014, they did not get the respect they deserved.

At the Nari Shakti Samvaad programme in Varanasi, he mentioned various initiatives of the Central government for empowering women and said that women across the country have expressed their gratitude and warmly welcomed these initiatives.

''Before 2014, daughters and sisters in the country were unsafe and did not get the respect they deserved. They were harassed in the name of triple talaq and there was hesitation in giving them proper representation.

''But, in the last 10 years, we have seen a changing India in which work has been done to inspire women to live a respectable and happy life,'' Adityanath said at the programme that was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is why PM Modi is getting the blessings of the women of the country in the Lok Sabha polls, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said as he listed various women-centric initiatives of the Centre such as the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament.

He said that PM Modi's focus is on four key groups -- the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

''Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is emerging as a world superpower. The borders of the country have become safe and the problem of terrorism and Naxalism has been eliminated,'' Adityanath said, adding that large development projects are being implemented effectively across the country without any discrimination.

''Efforts are being made to strengthen the foundation of a developed India and this is why the whole country is united in raising the slogan 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar; and 'Abki Baar 400 Paar','' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024