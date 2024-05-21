"Series of corruption started after JMM formed govt in Jharkhand": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stepped up his attacks on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government in Jharkhand and criticised the party for its involvement in the cases of corruption and claimed that as soon as the JMM government was formed, the series of corruption also started. Rajnath Singh made the remarks while campaigning for the BJP candidate Dhullu Mahto in Jharkhand's Bokaro.

Addressing the rally, Singh said, "The state of Jharkhand is known worldwide but after the government of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha came into power, corruption has increased a lot in the state. The level of development that Jharkhand deserves has still not happened..." He added further, "Our three chief ministers (Raghubar Das, Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda) have ruled the state but I can say with confidence that none of our leaders has ever been involved in corruption. And as soon as the JMM government was formed, the series of corruption also started... Leave the Chief Ministers, even their associates are having a stash of cash."

The Defence Minister also criticised the JMM government for blaming the BJP for the raids and said, "And today, when the ED has arrested them, they say that BJP is trying to harass their opponents." Rajnath Singh also said, "I would like to say to the JMM--'Janta ki aakho me dhool jhok kar nahi balki aakho me aakhe daal kar rajneeti karo' (Do politics not by throwing dust in the public's eyes but by looking into the public's eyes.)"

Reiterating the BJP's commitment to fighting corruption, Singh asserted that action would be taken, no matter to which party the corrupt person belongs. "I want to assure you that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regardless of whether the individual is from the opposition or our own party, anyone caught in a corruption case will not be sparred. Their place will not be at home, but in jail..." In his speech, Rajnath Singh also took a jibe at the Congress and claimed that the party has changed the Constitution many times. "In their (Congress) lifetime, they have amended the Constitution several times. They don't tell the number of times but they have. The makers of the Constitution had said that when needed, one can do a little bit of amendments but nothing should be changed in the soul of the Constitution, which is known as the Preamble."

He added further, "When Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, and the Allahabad High Court declared the elections illegal, she imposed emergency. She put people behind bars and changed the soul of the Constitution (Preamble). And after all this, they blame us for changing the Constitution if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time and the party secures more than 400 seats." Meanwhile, Dhullu Mahto took to his official X handle and posted about the visit of Rajnath Singh to Bokaro and said, "I am overwhelmed by the blessings given by the country's successful Defense Minister, respected Rajnath Singh ji, by addressing a huge public gathering in Bokaro of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency today.

The enthusiasm and excitement seen among the people of Dhanbad make it clear that Modiji is going to become the Prime Minister again... I thank and congratulate the thousands of people present here and everyone for their support." In another post, Mahto appealed for votes to the BJP and said, "For development, for security, for trust, and to make the country a world leader, fulfil your responsibility and once again, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, make him victorious with a huge number of votes by pressing the lotus button on 25 May."

Notably, the JMM is part of the INDIA bloc and is contesting elections in alliance with the Congress in Jharkhand and Odisha. Bokaro will go to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25. (ANI)

