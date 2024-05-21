Modi government marred by incompetence and misgovernance: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is marred by incompetence and misgovernance, adding that the people of Delhi will teach the ruling party a hard lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The ruling party in Delhi hit out at Union Minister Amit Shah after he said that AAP is a corrupt party.

"It is ironic that the most corrupt party in Indian history (BJP) is calling others corrupt. If any of the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party were corrupt, they would've joined the BJP and come out clean from its washing machine. All investigations, all cases would've been dropped like it happened in the case of Ajit Pawar, Prafful Patel, Chagan Bhujbal and countless others," AAP said in a statement. "Unlike the BJP jumlas, Arvind Kejriwal ji has fulfilled all the guarantees, whether it is free electricity, water, education, health care, pilgrimage for the elderly etc & has now guaranteed 1000 rupees to each woman every month," it added.

AAP further said that "Home Minister Amit shah has always duped the public with false promises". "Modi government is marred by incompetence and mis-governance with demonetization, massive reduction in manufacturing sector leading to large scale closure of MSMEs, causing extreme distress to businessmen, bulldozing of properties, the list is endless. The people of Delhi will teach BJP a hard lesson this Lok Sabha elections," the party said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister on Monday launched scathing attacks on Aam Aadmi Party and said that he has never seen a man who took U-turns like Arvind Kejriwal in politics. Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP South-Delhi candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri today, Shah said, "I have never seen a man who took U-turns like Kejriwal in politics. He left his job and formed an NGO and took an oath that he would not enter politics. In November 2022, he formed the AAP party by sidelining Anna Hazare."

Further, the Home Minister said that Kejriwal has committed so many scams worth crores of rupees in Delhi. "I have never seen a shameless person like him in my life. When Lalu ji went to jail, he resigned. When Jayalalitha also went to jail, she resigned. But Kejriwal is a leader who is still sitting on the CM chair," he said.

Voting in Delhi for all seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)