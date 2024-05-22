Chadha Rallies for AAP-Congress Alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In his first poll meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after returning from the UK following an eye surgery, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be voting for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be voting for AAP when the national capital goes to polls.

Addressing a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of party's Lok Sabha pick Sahi Ram Pahalwan, Chadha said, ''I am here to support my brother not only because he is a good person but also because this election is about saving the country and the Constitution.'' The future of your children depends on your vote, the Rajya MP told the gathering.

Amid questions over his long absence at a time when party was grappling with the arrest of Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had said Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Chadha was present at the party's protest on Sunday near the BJP headquarters. ''Since the AAP came into power, people of Delhi have saved around Rs 18,000 per month on electricity, medicines, water, school fees, and women also save on bus travel costs,'' he said.

In return, they are only asking for votes, the AAP leader said.

''Press on the 'jhadoo' (AAP's poll symbol) on the 25th and support Kejriwal. When Rahul Gandhi goes to cast his vote on May 25, he will vote for the AAP candidate and press the broom symbol. Likewise, when CM Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote, he will vote for the Congress party.'' Chadha had contested from the South Delhi constituency in 2019 and had lost to Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP. Expressing confidence in a strong victory of the Congress-AAP alliance, Chadha said, ''This time, I believe that we will win with the highest number of votes in South Delhi.'' All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 25.

