"Congress considers country as its property, Shehzaada only heir": PM Modi in Buxar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Congress considers country as its property and feels that Rahul Gandhi is its heir adding that INDIA bloc is not decisive over their Prime Ministerial face and has decided to run the nation on "five PMs in five years' formula. "Congress considers the country as its property, it feels that the 'Shehzada' is the only heir. However, the alliance partners are saying that there will be 5 Prime Ministers in 5 years. Can such a big country run like this? Corruption is so deeply ingrained in their culture, that it appears to the country as a bundle of notes," PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Bihar's Buxar on Saturday.

Further, launching an attack on the INDI alliance over appeasement, the Prime Minister said, "These INDI alliance people can do anything for appeasement, for their vote bank. They want to get your property X-rayed. Congress says that Muslims have the first right to the country's property. They want to end the reservation for SC-ST-OBC." PM Modi also slammed the Congress, RJD and the INDI alliance for "creating obstacles in every sacred work."

"After 500 years, a grand Ram temple was built in Ayodhya and the dream of all of you has come true. I felt so proud. But when the whole country was celebrating, when the people of Buxar were sending gifts for Ram Lalla, then who were those people who were boycotting the Pran Pratishtha? These are the same people of the Congress-RJD and INDI alliance, who create obstacles in every sacred work," PM Modi said. "He (Rahul Gandhi) was saying yesterday that Modi is going to lose the election in Banaras... He also said that the INDI alliance is going to win all 80 seats in UP... Even his party people were laughing after hearing this," he added.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway with a voter tunrout of 49.2 per cent recorded so far across 58 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India. As per the ECI, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout (70.19 per cent) followed by Jharkhand (54.34 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (43.95 per cent), Odisha (48.44 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (44.41 per cent), Bihar (45.21 per cent), Haryana (46.26 per cent), and Delhi (44.58 per cent).

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)