PM Modi did not campaign on inflation, unemployment, economic inequality: Gehlot
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged it was surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not campaign for the Lok Sabha elections based on issues like inflation, unemployment, and economic inequality.
''In this election, Modi should campaign on his so-called achievements of 10 years like demonetisation, GST, Agniveer, farm laws, privatisation of PSUs, NSA on journalists and student leaders opposing government dictatorship, petrol-diesel crossing Rs 100 and gas cylinder crossing Rs 1100,'' he posted on X.
''After all, he should enumerate his achievements to the public so that they can vote keeping them in mind,'' he added.
