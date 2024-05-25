Left Menu

NDA's numbers looking better and better: PM after sixth phase of LS polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:41 IST
NDA's numbers looking better and better: PM after sixth phase of LS polls
  • India

As the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the NDA's numbers are looking better and better and people have realised that since the ''INDI alliance'' is coming nowhere close to power, voting for it is futile.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections was held in 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories ''I thank all those who have voted in the penultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. NDA's numbers are looking better and better,'' Modi said.

''People have realised that since INDI Alliance is coming nowhere close to power, voting for it is futile,'' he said in a post on X.

