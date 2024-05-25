SAD expels Adaish Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in anti-party activities

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday expelled senior leader and former minister Adaish Partap Singh Kairon from the party's primary membership with immediate effect for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

A decision to this effect was taken by SAD secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundur in consultation with senior party leaders.

The action was taken following a complaint from the SAD's candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Kairon is the son-in-law of late former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

He was the food and civil supplies minister in the Badal government.

Kairon is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon.

He is a four-time MLA from the Patti constituency. However, he had unsuccessfully contested in the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)