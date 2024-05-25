"Daughters and traders were unsafe under SP rule," says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lashed out at the opposition saying that the Samajwadi Party and Congress practised appeasement politics and gave benefits to people by looking at their faces. "SP and Congress gave benefits by looking at the faces of the beneficiaries. Schemes were made to appease a certain community. 'Agar Ayodhya mein Ram Lalla Birajman hue hain, to bade bade mafia ka Ram Naam Satya Hai bhi hua hai'. Daughters and traders were not safe. And Ghazipur was a live example of this," said Yogi while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

"In West Bengal... an alliance party of the Congress is threatening the saints of Ramakrishna Mission... It looks as if there is 'Ravan Rajya' there... They (Opposition) want to implement personal law and deprive our daughters of going to school. They want to stop women from going out of the house and force them to wear Burqa," he added further. He highlighted that there is a huge difference between India before 2014 and India in 2024. Before 2014, there was mistrust and an identity crisis, but today there is no identity crisis. "The world now sees India with respect. Wherever PM Modi goes in the world, the people welcome him with open arms. The respect for the Indian passport has increased in the world," he added.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said, "PM has come to Ghazipur for the fifth time. Every time he has come to give a new identity to Ghazipur. Coming here, he started a new train service in the name of Maharaj Suheldev and sometimes he came to inaugurate a medical college built in the name of Maharishi Vishwamitra." Notably, CM Yogi addressed the public rally in the presence of PM Modi.

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he sought votes for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Ghazipur, Parasnath Rai. CM Yogi appealed that Ghazipur should also join 'Abki Baar-400 Paar'. The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway with a voter turnout of 49.2 per cent recorded so far across 58 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout (70.19 per cent) followed by Jharkhand (54.34 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (43.95 per cent), Odisha (48.44 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (44.41 per cent), Bihar (45.21 per cent), Haryana (46.26 per cent), and Delhi (44.58 per cent). Notably, the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

