"Every major mafia has got Samajwadi party's support": Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday that every major mafia in the state has got the support of Samajwadi Party adding that mafias who used to roam around freely and shoot people "have been reduced to dust". "Under the leadership of PM Modi, Naxalite and terrorist organizations were eradicated in just ten years. Terrorism has ended due to the government's strong will and decisive actions. In the state, the mafias who used to roam around freely and shoot people have been reduced to dust. It is the government's duty to ensure the security of its citizens," Chief Minister Yogi said at an election rally in Ballia.

Encouraging voters to support Rajya Sabha MP and Ballia Lok Sabha candidate Neeraj Shekhar, the CM said, "To honor the legacy of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, the BJP has fielded Neeraj Shekhar as its candidate. It is believed that the BJP will surpass 400 seats on June 4 by winning the Ballia seat." Chief Minister Yogi further stated that the entire election has come down to a choice between "Ram Bhakts (devotees of Lord Ram) and Ram Drohis (traitors of Lord Ram)".

"Ram Drohis fire upon Ram devotees. They show sympathy towards terrorists and Naxalites. They are distressed by India's development, disapprove of welfare schemes for the poor, and exploiting the poor has become their creed," he said. In a scathing critique of Congress-SP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that during their tenure, the morning headlines were often dominated by corruption scandals, swiftly followed by reports of terrorist activities by evening.

CM Yogi also emphasized that Pakistan understands that the new India does not provoke, and it doesn't spare those who do. "Who understands this better than Ballia? Ballia never accepted slavery. While the country gained independence in 1947, Ballia declared its independence in 1942. Many development projects have been undertaken. The Purvanchal Expressway's link expressway will extend up to Ballia, and this project is progressing rapidly," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI) CM emphasized that BJP and its allies uphold respect for development and heritage. He criticized Congress and its allies Trinamool, RJD, and SP for playing with public sentiments. "Trinamool is threatening saints and sages in Bengal, questioning why they talk about religion. What will the saints and sages do if they do not discuss religion?"

He condemned Congress manifesto as a betrayal to the country, stating, "They propose in their manifesto that if they come to power, they will provide reservation to Muslims, thus cutting the reservation meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes. BJP will not permit reservation based on religion." The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)