Modi scared I will defeat him in Bihar: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that the prospects of BJP's defeat have ''scared'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a reason why he has been issuing ''veiled threats''.

He also reminded the PM that ''Bihar was not Jharkhand or Delhi'', in an allusion to leaders like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal who have been arrested by ED in corruption cases.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister made the remark in response to a speech of Modi at an election rally in the state where the PM had said, without mentioning Yadav by name, ''Once the season of helicopter rides is over, there will be jail. Then the 'shehzada' (crown prince) will get busy protecting his inheritance (amaanat) and seeking bail (zamaanat).'' When Yadav's attention was drawn towards Modi's remark, he said, ''It means he got scared that I will defeat him. So, he is trying to issue threats. But I am not going to get cowed down. A 34-year-old Bihari is not going to be scared of a 75-year-old Gujarati. He must remember that Bihar is not Jharkhand or Delhi.'' Yadav, who is named in land-for-jobs scam pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister, when he was a minor, has been spearheading the INDIA bloc's campaign in Bihar, addressing rallies in a wheelchair with a belt wrapped around his injured back.

A couple of days ago, he celebrated, by cutting a cake aboard his helicopter, the completion of more than 200 rallies addressed during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)