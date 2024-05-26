Left Menu

Villagers in Haryana's Yamunanagar stay away from polling over demand for bridge construction

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 26-05-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 00:10 IST
  • India

The residents of Tapu Majri village in Haryana's Yamunanagar district stayed away from casting their votes in the general election on Saturday, saying their demand for the construction of a bridge over the Yamuna river has been pending for long.

The villagers recently held a panchayat and threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election if the state government failed to take steps to fulfil their demand.

The village has around 550 voters and only two votes were cast, officials said.

The villagers said they will continue to boycott all future elections until a bridge is built over the Yamuna to connect their village with the rest of the district.

They said this demand has been pending for long but the administration has never paid heed to it.

Due to the absence of a bridge, the villagers have to travel long distances, they said, adding that their problem gets aggravated during the rainy season.

Sources said the district administration tried to persuade the villagers not to give up their democratic right, but the villagers remained adamant on their demand.

The village falls in Yamunanagar under the Ambala parliamentary constituency.

Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana was held on Saturday. The state registered a polling percentage of 61.16, according to the figures updated by the Election Commission on its voter turnout app at 11:45 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

