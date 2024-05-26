Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Modi Govt Over Army Chief's Tenure Extension Amid Elections

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Narendra Modi government for extending Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande's tenure amid elections. Owaisi emphasized that the armed forces should remain apolitical and argued the move reflects poorly on the government's governance and decision-making regarding national security.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:51 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Modi Govt Over Army Chief's Tenure Extension Amid Elections
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the extension of the tenure of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, saying the move in the midst of elections is not desirable.

In a post on social media platform X, Owaisi said the armed forces should be kept out of politics by the ruling party.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande will continue to serve in the post till June 30, as the government on Sunday extended his tenure by one month, in a rare and unusual move that came amid the Lok Sabha polls.

Gen Pande was to retire from service on May 31.

The Hyderabad MP said, ''The extension (of) tenure of the serving army chief #COAS during the election campaign, days before he was to retire, is not desirable. The @narendramodi government was well aware of his date of retirement and should have announced a replacement long ago.'' ''Our armed forces should be kept out of politics by the ruling party but over the last decade, we have seen the Modi regime use and misuse our soldiers for its electoral benefit. We have seen this on the China border where our soldiers are unable to patrol to the LAC,'' the AIMIM chief said.

He claimed this latest move on General Pande again reflects ''poorly'' on PM Modi, the defence minister and all those involved in decision making on India's national security.

''That the extension given to Gen Pande is only for one month means it is a temporary measure, essentially showing the complete lack of governance in this regime. If it is not incompetence, then it has to be something more sinister and conspiratorial,'' Owaisi alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024